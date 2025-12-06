KILL DEVIL HILLS — Sophomores Damien Robinson and Rashad Shaw combined for nine 3-point baskets and 42 points Saturday to lead Landstown High of Virginia Beach to an 87-58 victory over West Bladen in the Good Guys vs. Cancer Showcase at First Flight High School.

Coach Travis Pait’s Knights (4-2) will visit East Bladen on Tuesday night. Landstown is 3-0.

Robinson threw in four 3-pointers and a game-high 24 points. Shaw rang up five 3-pointers and 18 points.

Senior Jackson Pait connected on four 3-point shots and led West Bladen with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Tylik McCall bombed in a trio of 3-pointers and totaled 16 points. Kendell Lessane snared seven rebounds.

After Landstown went up 4-0, McCall and Pait answered with 3-point baskets from the left wing. McCall drained another 3-ball for a 9-4 Knight lead, then drove for a lay-up and tacked on a free throw.

Shaw and Law rallied the Eagles to a 19-12 lead, but Pait popped in a 15-footer, and Adams-Peterson hurled in a turnaround 3-ball from the corner that beat the quarter buzzer and pulled West to within 21-17.

After a Pait free throw, Adams-Peterson and Pait swished 3-balls from the top of the key before Lesane buried a corner 3-ball that kept the Knights within 30-27. McCall fired in a 3-ball to narrow the gap to 34-30.

Pait drilled in a 3-pointer, and Lessane worked the lane for a bucket, but Shaw’s 3-ball stretched the Eagle halftime lead to 44-35.

Lesane knocked in another corner 3-ball, and Bryant pulled up for a 12-footer then banged in a follow shot. McCall popped in a 12-footer, but five points from Law and four from Robinson pushed the Landstown lead to 57-44.

A trio of 3-balls from Robinson keyed a 30-14 final period for the Eagles.

Six-foot-six Justin Walker’s 11 rebounds helped the Eagles enjoy a 37-32 edge on the boards. Landstown made 14 of 20 free throws, while West was 4 for 7 at the line.

LANDSTOWN (84) — Damien Robinson 24, Josiah Law 13, Jeremiah Fajota 5, Chase Johnson 15, Rashad Shaw 18, Maurice Manigoe 6, Ciyeh Sudan 1, Angelo Escobar 3, Alan Walker 2.

WEST BLADEN (58) — Jackson Pait 17, Demarion Bryant 6, Sayvion Covington, Tylik McCall 16, Kendell Lessane 2, Keonta Hill, Jaquan Lesane 6, Jamari Adams-Peterson 9, Carnell Lewis, Keon Whittington, Ethan Bourhill, Ahmbrie Cooper, Cyncere Jessup, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding 2.