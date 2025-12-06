ROCKY POINT — Heide Trask raced to an early lead and never trailed in beating East Bladen 53-44 on Friday night in a non-conference girls’ high school basketball game.

It was the first time the Titans had defeated East Bladen in 18 games. The Eagles were 17-0 in the series dating to 2011, according to MaxPreps. It also was the first loss this season for East Bladen (4-1).

East Bladen played without senior Ariel Cromartie, who injured her left shoulder Tuesday against North Brunswick.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Trask scored 11 of the first 13 points and led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter. East Bladen’s points came on six free throws.

The Eagles’ first field goal came with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter when Sana’a Singletary scored and added a free throw that cut the Trask lead to 22-9. The Titans led 33-16 at half.

East Bladen cut it to 41-31 on a pair of free throws by Niyah Wooten with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. The Eagles scored the final nine points to account for the final nine-point margin.

Aaliyah Monroe led East Bladen with 16 points, Wooten had 11 and Singletary added 10.

Sophia Gough scored 17 for Trask (3-4).

• In the boys’ game, Matthias Sonne and Demond Moore combined for 36 points as Trask (4-1) won 67-47 and kept the Eagles winless. Tevin McLean scored 14 points and Keyshawn Kemp added 12 for East Bladen (0-4).

Kemp scored the first basket of the game that gave East Bladen its only lead. The teams were tied at 5-all following a three-point play by Kemp two minutes in before the Titans got baskets from Moore and Sonne followed by a free throw by Trey Paffenroth that pulled Trask ahead for good at 10-5.

The Titans led 32-21 at half and 50-30 at the end of the third quarter.

• In the junior varsity girls’ game, Jenniyah Jones scored 11 points as East Bladen rolled to a 45-18 win over Trask. Seven players scored for the Eagles (2-2).

• In the junior varsity boys’ game, Bradley Ashlock and Ellis Stalty combined for 23 points to propel Trask to a 45-32 victory. Lakota Schmale scored 11 for the Eagles (0-4).

GIRLS: HEIDE TRASK 53, EAST BLADEN 44

East Bladen (44) — Aaliyah Monroe 16, Ellen Battle 6, T.T. Richardson, Tyliah Freeman 1, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 10, Niyah Wooten 11, Grayce Edwards.

Trask (53) — Sophia Gough 17, Alanah Watkins 12, Carley Davis 4, Laila Ballard 8, Scarlett Dickson 10, Alanah Newkirk 2.

BOYS: HEIDE TRASK 67, EAST BLADEN 47

East Bladen (47) — Keyshawn Kemp 12, Tevin McLean 14, Khalil McKoy 3, John Monroe, Sheldon Melvin 1, Benjamin Lent, Landyn Scott 9, C.J. Jacobs, Conner Hill, Za’Quan Gray 6, Dashon Campbell, Yoni Gonzales, Braylon Johnson 2, Tucker Smith, Jaden Lewis.

Trask (67) — Matthias Sonne 21, Trey Paffenroth 9, K.J. Murphy 2, Faqeen Harmon 6, Jackson Parker 9, Demond Moore 15, Quincy Moore 5.

JV GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 45, HEIDE TRASK 18

East Bladen (45) — Kayla Hall 6, Kayelynn Chambers 9, Zariyah Riddy 7, Angelina Jones 8, Jenniyah Jones 11, Kylee Spaulding 1, Paris Jenkins, Lila Young 3.

Trask (18) — Alexis W. 2, Makynli G. 2, Madeline H. 1, Johanna N. 5, Dakota J. 2, Shelby B. 6.

JV BOYS: HEIDE TRASK 45, EAST BLADEN 32

East Bladen (32) — Damian Maynor, Zahmarion Pone 3, Ishaq Algozy, John High, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis 8, Fox Sutton, Dashan Henderson 4, Lakota Schmale 11, Prince McKoy 4, Darnell Rouse 2, Tyrone Freeman.

Trask (45) — Bradley Ashlock 12, Ellis Stalty 11, Biron Basdyn 2, Quanerious M. 4, Sequincey Lewis 4, Eli Payne 3, Amari Williams 9.