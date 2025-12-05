BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Middle football team celebrated eighth grade night with an exhilarating 38-30 win against Whiteville Central to close the season.

The Knights (3-2) were in their first year of combining players from Bladenboro Middle and Tar Heel School for football.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 26, EMEREAU: BLADEN 21

In Wilmington, the Aviators’ second half rally fell short against Cape Fear Academy. Emereau: Bladen (1-2) trailed 18-11 at half, but cut the deficit to 19-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Emereau: Bladen (21) — Eli Dicicco 2, Noah Ray 4, Jayden Bordeaux 8, Colt Lewis, Cayden Smith 7, Grayson Leggett, Ryker Britt, Mason Sasser, Cooper Patrick.

Cape Fear Academy (26) — Wayland Beam 5, Aidan Carmichael 1, George Holeman 11, Davis Cherry 5, Henry Miller 2.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 24, EMEREAU: BLADEN 23

In Wilmington, the Aviators (1-2) came up a point short in their contest at Cape Fear Academy. Keri Burgess led Emereau: Bladen with 13 points. The Aviators trailed 15-11 at the end of the third quarter.

Emereau: Bladen (23) — Khloe Campbell, Holly McMillan 2, Keri Burgess 13, Harper Allen, 5, Zoe Hall 3, Laikyn Rogerson, Rylie Dowless, Carley Parish, Aleina Wilkins, Heidi Sasser, Laila Ward.

Cape Fear Academy (24) — Harper 18, Kenna 4, Emma 2.

