Among East Bladen athletes named to All-Carolina Conference teams were, from top, left to right, Mileigh Martin, Tatum Allen, Ishaq Algozy, Easton Bostic, Fox Sutton, Jayce Hatcher, Tyler Eason, Davion Lewis and Landyn Scott.

Several East Bladen High School athletes were named to All-Carolina Conference teams for the fall sports seasons.

FOOTBALL

The Eagles went 9-4 and advanced to the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs. Named to the all-conference team were Dashon Campbell, Julius Battle, Jaden Lewis and GeReal Maye. Receiving honorable mention were Keyshawn Kemp, Jaxon Hair and Bradley Townsend.

Campbell ran for 1,224 yards and 18 touchdowns. Battle was first on the team with 34 solo tackles and six tackles for loss and second with 73 total tackles. Lewis ran for 1,427 yards and 17 touchdowns. Kemp completed 28 of 59 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for six touchdowns. Maye had 32 total tackles and also was a key member of the offensive line that helped the Eagles average 289.5 rushing yards per game and score 47 touchdowns..

BOYS’ SOCCER

The boys’ soccer team went 14-7-4 and placed second in the Carolina Conference regular season and tournament. The Eagles played in the second round of the state 2A playoffs. Recognized as all-conference members were Ishaq Algozy, Davion Lewis, Jayce Hatcher, Tyler Eason, Fox Sutton. Honorable mentions were Easton Bostic, Ethan Metz, Landyn Scott and Damion Sanchez.

Algozy scored 33 goals, including six hat tricks, and assisted on 31 goals to lead the East Bladen offense. Hatcher was second in goals with 19 and had 526 steals as a midfielder. Lewis anchored the defense from his centerback position, assisted on 15 goals and had 526 steals. Eason, a midfielder, scored three times and assisted on another goal. Sutton made 163 saves in goal and had a 2.2 goals against average.

Three of the Eagles’ players and two coaches were recognized by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. Algozy and Lewis were named to the NCSCA 2A All-State team and Eric Sandoval was named the 2A Assistant Coach of the Year. Jayce Hatcher was named to the NCSCA 2A All-Region team for the third season. Jay Raynor was named the Regional Coach of the Year.

VOLLEYBALL

The volleyball team placed Tatum Allen and Mileigh Martin on the All-Carolina squad while Aubrei Nixon was honorable mention.

Martin had team-highs in service aces (42), serve percentage (97.3) and digs (72). Allen had 40 service aces and an 84.5 serve percentage.

FOOTBALL CHEERLEADING

Representing East Bladen on the all-conference cheerleading squad were Taylor Wheeless and Macey Potter. Honorable mention went to Alyssa Chavis.