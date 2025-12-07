Golfers wanting to start the new year off by playing in a tournament have a couple of choices. Vineyard Golf at White Lake and Land O Lakes in Whiteville have events scheduled Jan. 1.

The third annual Blind Squirrel Winter Classic is set for a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Vineyard Golf located off U.S. 701 between Elizabethtown and White Lake. Entry fee for the four-person Captain’s Choice tournament is $320 per team. For information, contact Matthew Davis at 910-876-7373.

Land O Lakes Golf Club will host its annual Collard Open tournament Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. It’s a two-player Captain’s Choice event limited to 50 teams. Fee is $45 for members and $55 for guests. Drawings for prizes include a free membership.The course is located at 2950 Bill Hooks Road. For information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Vineyard Golf also has scheduled a Superintendent’s Revenge event Jan. 10 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $75 for members and $100 for non-members. Superintendent Alan Smith plans to get creative for the tournament with tees in unexpected places, greens cups moved and course obstacles that will make it more challenging. For information, call the course at 910-247-6132.