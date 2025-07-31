DUBLIN – Bladen Community College recently hosted its time-honored Practical Nurse Pinning Ceremony.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements and perseverance of 18 graduating nursing students is a deeply symbolic milestone in the journey to becoming a nurse. It brought together students, faculty, families, and supporters to recognize the dedication and accomplishments of the graduating class.

Among those honored, Hope Williamson received the Professional Nurse Award, a peer-selected recognition of a fellow student who best exemplifies professionalism, compassion, and commitment to the field of nursing.

Tyra Jones received the Florence Nightingale Award, chosen by faculty, recognizing a student who demonstrates combined excellence in theory and clinical application. In addition, Samantha Smith was recognized for achieving the highest GPA in the class—an award that, according to Dr. Michelle Norris, Director of Nursing & Allied Health, came after a “tough competition” with several strong contenders.

“This is a beloved tradition for nurses; one that marks the transition from student to health care professional,” Dr. Norris said. “It’s a moment to celebrate not only the knowledge they’ve gained but also the strength and resilience it took to get here.”

The ceremony concluded with the recitation of the Florence Nightingale Pledge, a solemn oath to uphold the highest standards of nursing care. Each graduate held a lighted lamp, known as the Lamp of Knowledge, symbolizing enlightenment, service, and the continuation of Nightingale’s legacy.

As the college celebrated the accomplishments of our nursing graduates, they also extended heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors whose support made this achievement possible. They are especially thankful for those who contributed financial assistance throughout the program, as well as those who provided the beautiful roses and commemorative lamps that added a special touch to the ceremony.

In particular, we would like to thank Bladen We Care for their continued support of nursing students in Bladen County. Bladen We Care is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to improving access to health care in our community, and their commitment to student success has a lasting impact on the future of nursing in our region. Their ongoing investment not only eases the financial burden for students but also inspires the confidence and determination in those preparing to enter the health care workforce.

If you would like to support Bladen Community College’s nursing programs—whether through student scholarships or by contributing to the Lamp of Knowledge Fund—please contact the Bladen Community College Foundation at 910.879.5500.