DUBLIN – Bladen Community College is excited to unveil a fresh slate of Community Enrichment courses for Fall 2025.

This season’s offerings are designed to inspire lifelong learning, enhance wellness, and encourage personal growth for learners of all ages. From music and fitness to cooking and furniture refinishing, these affordable, short-term classes offer something for everyone.

Classes are grouped into convenient monthly categories and feature experienced instructors, state-of-the-art facilities and flexible formats—including in person and online options.

AUGUST 2025: Music & Creativity Kickoff

The Songwriter’s Toolbox: Foundations for Beginners Thursday, Aug. 21 | 6:00 – 8 p.m. | $48 Discover the power of your voice and creativity in this inspiring class taught by a professional musician and songwriter. Learn how to transform ideas and poetry into songs while exploring structure, feedback and motivation. Perfect for beginners ready to dive into the art of songwriting. This is the first course of the season—register early!

SEPTEMBER 2025: Wellness, Cooking, Faith, and Furniture

Taste of New Orleans Culinary Class – Wednesday, Sept. 3 | 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. | $60 | Booker T. Washington Building Experience the culture and flavor of Cajun and Creole cuisine in our new, state-of-the-art culinary kitchen. This hands-on class teaches iconic Louisiana dishes, local ingredients, and traditional techniques in a live cooking demonstration.

Fitness – 20/20/20 Tuesdays, Sept. 9 – Oct. 28 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | $80 Get energized in this brand-new holistic fitness course, which combines 20 minutes of movement (Qi Gong), 20 minutes of strength (Mat Pilates), and 20 minutes of restorative yoga. Ideal for all fitness levels and led by our certified yoga instructor. Bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing.

Yoga – Thursdays, beginning Sept. 11 | 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | $80 This popular and welcoming class focuses on flexibility, strength, balance and mindfulness. Students will experience floor and standing postures, breathing techniques and guided meditation. Great for beginners and experienced participants alike.

Better Nutrition, Better Living Wednesday, Sept. 17 | 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. | $35 Learn the building blocks of a healthy diet from a registered dietitian. Topics include using the Plate Method, reading food labels and setting achievable wellness goals. Includes a dedicated Q&A session to address your individual health concerns.

Figures of the Old and New Testaments Thursdays, Sept. 18 – Oct. 30 | 6:00 – 8 p.m. | $50 Explore the stories and lessons of influential biblical figures in this discussion-based class, taught by a beloved retired BCC professor. Enjoy rich conversations, spiritual growth, and the chance to suggest topics for future sessions. Bring a Bible and a binder for notes.

Furniture Refinishing Basics Saturday, Sept. 27 | 9 a.m. – noon | $60 Breathe new life into old furniture! This hands-on workshop teaches the essentials of refinishing wood—including stripping, repairing, sanding, staining and varnishing. A sample furniture piece is provided for practice. No experience necessary.

OCTOBER 2025: Online Music for Busy Schedules

Instant Piano for Busy People (Online via Zoom) Monday, Oct. 27 | 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. | $75 Learn to play piano using chords—the way professionals do! This virtual crash course includes a live Zoom session and 16 self-paced online lessons. No note reading required. Great for beginners ages 13+ who want flexible, pressure-free learning from home.

Instant Guitar for Busy People (Online via Zoom) Tuesday, Oct. 28 | 6:30 – 9 p.m. | $75 Strum your way into music with this fun, beginner-friendly class that teaches you to play songs quickly using basic chords. Includes a live Zoom session, 16 follow-up lessons and access to ongoing Q&A with the instructor. Open to ages 13+.

Register Now—Classes Fill Quickly! Whether you’re looking to reduce stress, improve your health, explore faith, or tap into your creative side, Bladen Community College’s Community Enrichment Program offers accessible, affordable learning for everyone. To register or learn more, visit BladenCC.edu or call (910) 879-5539.