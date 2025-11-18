DUBLIN – Bladen Community College (BCC) will take part in Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, which is a global day dedicated to giving back and doing good.

Following the excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday encourages individuals and communities to come together in generosity to support causes that make a difference.

This year, BCC’s Giving Tuesday campaign will shine a light on an inspiring group of students — those representing Bladen Community College through SkillsUSA competitions this spring. The College’s goal is to raise $2,500 to help cover the cost of uniforms, travel, supplies, and registration fees for students who have worked hard to qualify for these events.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps students develop valuable technical, leadership, and workplace skills through hands-on learning and competition. It connects education with industry, helping students become career-ready professionals while building confidence and pride in their abilities.

During this season of giving, the BCC Foundation is inviting friends, alumni, and community members to support these talented students in two simple ways: 1. Make a donation to the Giving Tuesday campaign — every gift helps get our students one step closer to competition. 2. Purchase a 3-pack of Bladen Community College’s salsa — featuring Hot & Spicy, Black Bean & Corn, and Peach flavors for $20. All sales made on Giving Tuesday will directly support the SkillsUSA Giving Tuesday goal. These salsa packs make excellent holiday gifts — beautifully packaged and ready for giving.

“SkillsUSA is a life-changing experience for our students,” said Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Community Relations, Bladen Community College. “Your Giving Tuesday support — whether through a donation or a jar of salsa — helps them represent our college and community with pride.”