Two teams tied with 7 under par scores and had to go to a scorecard playoff to determine the winner Thursday, July 31 of the weekly Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The winning team was Rich Glenn, Mark Mendell, Conner Smith and William Cox. Second place went to the team of Pam Davis, Dustin Maitland, Stephen Clark and Kent Fisher.

Anyone wishing to play in the Thursday 6 p.m. nine-hole tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

Hancocks Place Second

Elizabethtown’s Steve Hancock teamed with his sister, Ann Hancock, to place second in the Carolinas Golf Association mixed 4-ball tournament at Cheraw State Park Golf Club in South Carolina on Monday, July 28. The duo shot even-par 72 to finish one stroke off the lead in gross score competition and placed fourth in net score, also one stroke behind a three-way tie for first..

Ann Hancock, who lives in Monroe, is the women’s basketball coach at Wingate University and a former basketball standout at East Bladen High School.

SFGA

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association tournament scheduled July 29 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton was canceled because of heat.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 5 Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. The Aug. 12 tournament will be played at Diamondback Golf Club in Loris, South Carolina. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

Augustine Tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Scholarship winners from last year’s tournament were Jacob Trent Smith of East Bladen High School and Joshua Wesley Hobbs of Lakewood High School.

