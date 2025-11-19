LAKE WACCAMAW – Malia Brown scored 27 points and East Columbus scored the first 18 points Tuesday in routing West Bladen 53-14 in a season-opening girls’ high school basketball game at The Swamp.

“We knew that scoring points would be an issue for us,” West Bladen coach Alvin Thompson said. “We have got to (make) layups.”

West Bladen averaged only 31 points per game last season and had an 8-16 record. Scoring, again, was an issue to open the new season.

“I was trying to make it ugly so we could get some quick baskets,” Thompson said. “We have some pretty good shooters, but they can close our shooters out sometimes and that puts us in a bind.”

Brown scored 18 points in the first half for the Gators in building a 27-9 lead.

Kali Allen led West Bladen with five points.

“The girls played hard and tried to do what we asked,” Thompson said. “We had young people at the point guard spot and there are always growing pains trying to come down, set up and run the offense.”

The Knights created some offense in the second quarter with Tah’lela Bethea, Saniya Martin, JaNya McKeithan, Natalee Sykes and Allen scoring.

“I thought we played better (over the last three quarters) despite the score,” Thompson said.

WEST BLADEN (14) – Hadley Dove 2, Amiya McCarty, Haley Taylor, Abigail Dew, JaNya McKeithan 2, Saniya Martin 2, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen 5, Natalee Sykes 2, Tah’lela Bethea 1.

EAST COLUMBUS (53) – Aleigh Godwin 5, Skylah Collins 4, Naveah Brown 6, McKenzie Spivey 6, Malia Brown 27, Malaya Webb 5.

