West Bladen’s Pait commits to play basketball at Chowan

West Bladen basketball player Jackson Pait has committed to play collegiately for Chowan, saying the Murfreesboro-based university “felt like home.”

“I’ve got to know Coach (Rob) Burke really well over the years,” Pait said. “He’s a really good dude and a really good coach. He reminds me a lot of my dad in a lot of ways. So, it kind of feels like I’m going to play at West Bladen again almost.

“That’s how the town feels. It’s a smaller town. It just feels like a community vibe and it really makes you feel like I’m at home.”

Pait, who is the son of West Bladen coach Travis Pait, started all 109 games during his four years with the Knights, scored more than 1,400 points, averaging in double figures each season, and made 292 3-pointers.

Pait made 71 3-pointers, averaged 3.5 assists per game, 3.75 rebounds per game and made 79 steals last season as the Knights went 21-7, won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament and reached the third round of the state 3A playoffs.

Pait teamed with Tylik McCall the past four seasons to lead West Bladen to a 90-19 record, four conference championships, two conference tournament championships and reached the N.C. High School Athletic Association state semifinals as juniors.

“I’m proud of what we did (at West Bladen),” Pait said. “Me and Tylik, it’s kind of cool for us to get to play together and win so much because we’ve been best friends growing up. I’m grateful to have the time to be able to experience all the winning with my dad.”

Pait was named all-conference all four seasons. Twice he earned District 2 honors from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association, making first team as a junior and second team this past season.

“It’s kind of emotional moving on from a place that’s meant so much to you,” Pait said. “Looking forward to my next chapter, but this place will always be home.”

Chowan is a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas. The league includes UNC Pembroke, Barton and Mount Olive among its 16 schools.

Burke “has told me that I’ll come in here and have a chance to compete for playing time,” Pait said. “Nothing is given, but I’ll have the same chance he gives everybody.”

Burke has a 78-63 record in five seasons coaching the Hawks, including an 18-14 record this season. Chowan has had four consecutive winning seasons after going five seasons with losing records.