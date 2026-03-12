Medal of Honor recipient Herring to be featured on Historical Marker

RALEIGH — A man who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in the Pacific Theater during World War II will be recognized with a North Carolina Highway Historical Marker.

The marker commemorating the life and accomplishments of Rufus Geddie Herring will be dedicated Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m., near his home at 304 W. Martin L. King Blvd. in Roseboro.

Born June 11, 1921, Herring graduated from Davidson College in 1942 and subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After instruction and training, he was assigned as an engineering officer to a landing craft, with the rank of lieutenant (junior grade) in the Pacific Fleet.

Herring, who also participated in the battles of Kwajalein Atoll, Saipan, Tinian, and Guam, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at Iwo Jima.

According to his Medal of Honor citation and information in his personnel files, Herring directed heavy fire from his vessel LCI(L)-449 on the island against the Japanese defenses until he was severely injured by return enemy bombardment. It was reported that the vessel was struck at least three times, causing multiple casualties among the crew.

Despite his injuries, he refused medical aid, ordering that more severely wounded members of his crew receive treatment first. He continued to direct his able-bodied men to assist the wounded and did not stand down until the damaged vessel had reached the minesweeper USS Terror, which assisted the wounded. At this point, Herring finally accepted treatment, collapsing into unconsciousness.

Herring was hospitalized following his injuries at Iwo Jima. He was promoted to lieutenant in August 1945 but never resumed active service. In 1947, he retired from the service with a final rank of lieutenant commander.

Returning home to Roseboro, he began a successful career in business and was elected mayor, serving from 1947-50. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Jim Hunt in October 1995. He died in Roseboro on Jan. 31, 1996.

In May 2018, the North Carolina Board of Transportation approved a resolution honoring Herring and officially naming a section of N.C. Highway 24 within the Roseboro city limits for Herring. “Lieutenant Commander R. Geddie Herring Highway” was formally dedicated on Nov. 10, 2018.