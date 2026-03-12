Wednesday Roundup: West Bladen softball loses 2-1 to North Brunswick

BLADENBORO — Gabby Elkins’ solo home run in the fifth inning Wednesday was the deciding run as North Brunswick beat West Bladen 2-1.
Elkins’ blast put North Brunswick ahead 2-0.
Master sports schedule | Standings
West Bladen (1-5) scored its run in the bottom of the fifth. Karlee Gause lined a one-out single to center, but was forced out at second on Addison Wilcox’s grounder to second. Maycee Kinlaw followed with a single to right that pushed Wilcox to third. Wilcox scored on a double steal.
In the seventh, Allison Hickman and Wilcox had singles, but the Knights couldn’t push across the tying run.
Kinlaw pitched six innings for West Bladen and allowed five hits, two runs and had five strikeouts.
Kali Allen, Brenna Hester, Hickman, Gause, Wilcox and Kinlaw each had one hit for West Bladen.
North Brunswick had beaten the Knights 15-0 on March 3.
Track & Field
In Southport, Tahlela Bethea won the high jump with a leap of 4-feet-8 and West Bladen won the 4×800 boys’ relay in the Southeastern Conference meet.
Here are West Bladen athletes who finished in the top 5 in their events:
Boys
4×800 relay: 1. West Bladen (Dylan Taylor, Jeremiah Bryan, Jennson Martinez, Jonathan Ortiz), 10:38.31
100: 4. Jace Lesane, 11.67
4×200 relay: 4. West Bladen (Damarion Bryant, Isaiah Robinson, Shy’Ron Thompson, Calvin Sinclair) 1:42.73
4×100 relay: 4. West Bladen (Calvin Sinclair, Jace Lesane, Elijah Gainey, Sincere McKinley) 46.78
3200: 3. Dylan Taylor 13:24.27
Shot put: 5. Alvin Lacewell 37-4
Girls
100: 4. Amiya McCarty, 14.01
4×200 relay: 4. West Bladen (Janavia Adams, Britannia Maultsby, Jamaiya Ballard, Amiya McCarty) 2:20.76
4×100 relay: 3. West Bladen (Amiya McCarty, Honesti Sinclair, Alejeh McMillan, Janavia Adams) 58.43
High jump: 1. Tahlela Bethea 4-8
Long jump: 3. Alejeh McMillan 13-0
Discus: 2. Serenity Council 72-7
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball
North Brunswick 2, West Bladen 1
Track & Field
Boys: South Brunswick 139, Fairmont 90, Whiteville 88, Red Springs 81, South Columbus 71, West Bladen 31
Girls: Whiteville 161, South Brunswick 118, South Columbus 59, Fairmont 56, West Bladen 40, Red Springs 39
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Hobbton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Hobbton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball
Harrells Christian vs. Emereau, County Park, 4 p.m.
Softball
Fayetteville Homeschool vs. Emereau, County Park, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Emereau at Cape Fear Academy A, 5:15 p.m.
RECREATION
10-12-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Heat vs. Celtics, 6:30 p.m.
Pacers vs. Mavericks, 7:15 p.m.
Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Huskies vs. Longhorns, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
East Bladen at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
Softball
East Bladen at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
East Bladen at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Tennis
East Bladen at West Bladen, 4 p.m.
Leave a Reply