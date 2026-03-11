ServSafe Food Safety Manager certification training scheduled

There will be a ServSafe Food Safety Manager Certification Training held April 13-16 at the Bladen Extension office, according to Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent Jessie Jones.

The training will be from 4:30-8 p.m. each day at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

A variety of teaching methods, including group discussions, demonstrations, games, and visualization tips, will be utilized to help participants prepare for the exam. The two-hour exam will be given April 17 at 4:30 p.m. with an optional review prior to the exam.

The $110 registration fee made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension can be delivered to Bladen Extension. The fee covers all materials needed to prepare for the exam: the 9th edition ServSafe Manager textbook, exam answer sheet, handouts, and light refreshments.

The last day to register is March 30. There are no refunds, but substitutions may be made by the registrant in advance of the first day of class.

If anyone has participated in this training offered by Bladen Extension in the past and needs to retest, they can do so on April 17. The retesting fee is $50 and would need to be paid by March 30.

After the April training, the next food safety certification training will be offered in November.

For more information or to request accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Jones at 910-862-7846 or email [email protected].

For exam accommodations, ServSafe requires a written request and proper documentation by the examinee prior to the exam with sufficient time to receive approval or denial.