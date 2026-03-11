Tuesday Roundup: East Bladen edges Clinton 3-2 in softball

Jenna Brice struck out 11 and scattered eight hits Tuesday as East Bladen edged Clinton 3-2 in a non-conference high school softball game in Elizabethtown. Brice walked only two and threw 71 strikes of her 102 pitches in going the distance.

Clinton’s two runs came in the sixth on a pair of doubles, a ground out and a steal of home. The Dark Horses got a leadoff double in the seventh, but Brice retired the next three batters to end the game.

East Bladen (2-2) scored in its first at-bat when Niyah Wooten drew a bases loaded walk that forced home Tatum Allen, who had been hit by a pitch.

The Eagles made it 3-0 in the fifth. G Clark’s bases-loaded walk scored Gracie Edwards, who had singled. Sierra Thompson followed with an infield single that scored Angelina Jones, who was running for Brice.

Edwards was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the East Bladen offense. Brice, Thompson and Aaliyah Monroe each had a hit.

Both East Bladen’s wins this season have come against Clinton.

Baseball: Clinton 4, East Bladen 3

In Elizabethtown, pinch-hitter Francel Lezcano’s two-run single in the sixth inning that bounced off the glove of a diving infielder lifted the Dark Horses to another one-run victory over East Bladen.

Lezcano’s hit capped a three-run inning and allowed Clinton to beat the Eagles by an identical score for the second time this season. Clinton also won 4-3 on Feb. 25 to open the season.

All of East Bladen’s losses this season have been by one run.

East Bladen (1-3) had an opportunity to score in the bottom of the sixth. Jason Hair and Josh Dawson led off with singles, but a popped up bunt resulted in a double play and a ground out ended the inning.

Tyler Eason and Davion Lewis pitched for East Bladen and combined to allow three hits, three earned runs and struck out eight.

The Eagles scored in the first when Lewis led off with a double and scored on a single up the middle by Jayce Hatcher.

In the third, Colton Daly walked, courtesy runner Omar Powell stole second, advanced to third on Hatcher’s ground out and scored on Eason’s single to right.

East Bladen took a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Isaiah Lee drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Hatcher’s second single of the game.

Girls’ Soccer: West Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0

In Bladenboro, West Brunswick scored six goals in the first half in shutting out the Knights.

Helaina Conklin made seven saves in the first half and Ashley Baiza Rivon made three saves in the second half for West Bladen (0-3-1). Leidi Zuniga Labra had four steals.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Clinton 4, East Bladen 3

Softball

East Bladen 3, Clinton 2

Girls’ Soccer

West Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Boys

Heat 48, Celtics 41

Mavericks 48, Knicks 41

Warriors 23, Lakers 16

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball

North Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

Fairmont at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, South Brunswick, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Hobbton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Hobbton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Harrells Christian vs. Emereau, County Park, 4 p.m.

Softball

Fayetteville Homeschool vs. Emereau, County Park, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau at Cape Fear Academy A, 5:15 p.m.

RECREATION

10-12-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Heat vs. Celtics, 6:30 p.m.

Pacers vs. Mavericks, 7:15 p.m.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 8 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Huskies vs. Longhorns, 5:45 p.m.