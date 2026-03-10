East Arcadia School to close, date undecided

The Bladen County Board of Education on Monday, March 9 voted to close East Arcadia School, but could not decide when to shutter the elementary school near Riegelwood. Under the plan, students would be sent to Clarkton School of Discovery.

The board opted to call a special called meeting at a date to be determined in order to decide whether to close East Arcadia School in June 2026 or wait until June 2027.

The initial motion to close the school passed 5-4 with Tim Benton, Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Aaron Russ and Mackie Singletary voting in favor. Board members opposed to closing the school were Harfel Davis, Steve Kwiatkowski, Gary Rhoda and Anthony Thomas.

In spite of three votes to close the school in June 2026 and two votes to close in June 2027, none of the motions passed.

Clark, who voted for closure, voted to close the school in June 2027 in order to provide more time for families and the school system to prepare for the move.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson told the board that if the decision to close East Arcadia School in June 2026 that the further out that decision is made the more difficult it would be to prepare.

Currently, East Arcadia School has 58 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Atkinson told the board that number is projected to drop to 43 for the 2026-27 school.

Columbus County Schools is building a new school in nearby Acme-Delco. Bladen board chairman Mackie Singletary said that school is projected to open in October 2027.

The school board held three public hearings prior to Monday’s vote. Two were held at East Arcadia School and one at Clarkton School of Discovery.

Since East Arcadia School has fewer than 100 students the state does not pay for administrators. According to a report from Bladen County Schools, since 2018, the system has paid $535,000 in salary and benefits for Principal David Wimert

The report also said it would cost nearly $2 million to renovate the facility with a new septic system, new windows, floors and HVAC systems.

East Arcadia School began as Rosenwald School for Black students in the late 1920s.