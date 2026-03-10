Baseball: West Bladen pounds Pender 14-0

After winning its first three baseball games, West Bladen was humbled Saturday in a mercy-rule loss at Terry Sanford.

The Knights came out with a vengeance Monday night. Unfortunately, for Pender, it was the opponent.

Jerod Smith pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 while J.T. Hepler went 3-for-3 to lead a 16-hit attack as West Bladen (4-1) pounded the Patriots 14-0 in a non-conference game that was stopped after 4½ innings because of the mercy rule.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Hepler said. “You just come out and beat them. We just keep playing and playing until it’s over.

“We need to focus on what we’re doing a little bit harder because that (10-0) loss we took Saturday, we shouldn’t have taken that loss, but there’s always room for improvement.”

Smith allowed only one Pender runner as far as third base and allowed only three baserunners in the game.

“My best pitches were definitely my fastball and curveball,” he said, “but there’s always room for improvement and I’m just going to keep it up.”

Smith walked two of the first three batters he faced, then a balk allowed both runners to advance a base before the next two batters struck out. Pender’s only hit was a single in the third.

“Jerod looked lights out,” West Bladen coach Bladen Strickland said. “The offense, we put up a four spot in the first and a four spot in the second, then it kind of got out of control. That’s a great sign when your offense is clicking no matter who’s on the mound.”

Tyler Lewis, Ashton Davis, Daniel Bryan and Aidan Trinidad each had two hits for West Bladen. Jonah Bryan, Hunter Hester, Noah German, Weston Hilburn and Chase Bryan each had a base knock. The Knights stole 11 bases.

“I’m very pleased with the (4-1) record,” Strickland said, “but we have yet to play our best baseball. It was kind of an eye-opener with the loss against Terry Sanford. I challenged these boys. I’ve just got to build a killer mindset for these boys.”

West Bladen scored four runs off five hits in each of the first two innings, then added five runs on five hits in the third in building a 13-0 lead.

“I think everything that we’ve been putting in as a team on and off the field has been going well,” Smith said. “We just need to keep it up and stay disciplined.”

West Bladen is scheduled to host county rival East Bladen on Friday.