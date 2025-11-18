WHITEVILLE – Columbus Regional Healthcare System announced that it is among the first in our region to offer Aquablation® therapy with the new HYDROS™ Robotic System, the next-generation platform to treat men suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as an enlarged prostate.

Aquablation therapy, now delivered by an AI-powered robotic system, is clinically proven to provide significant, durable BPH symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence across prostates of all shapes and sizes.

“We performed our first Aquablation procedure at Columbus Regional on Nov. 5,” said Urologist, Dr. Roc McCarthy, with Advanced Urology-Leland. “I hope this patient will be the first of many to receive the benefits and lasting effects of this technology.”

BPH is an unfortunate reality of aging for millions of men and impacts urinary function, making it difficult to urinate and fully empty the bladder. Common indicators that a man may be experiencing BPH are the need to urinate immediately or urgently, urinating more often than normal and urinating frequently at night.

Without timely treatment, BPH can lead to severe health issues such as permanent bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence. One in two men ages 51-60 have BPH1 and 99 percent of men say BPH impacts their quality of life2.

The standard treatment option today is surgery, but this has been shown to impact sexual function and continence. Aquablation therapy was designed to offer a minimally invasive and effective solution for BPH, minimizing the need for men to choose between safety and efficacy.

Aquablation therapy is unique in its use of real-time, ultrasound-guided, robotic-assisted waterjet technology, allowing surgeons to create a personalized treatment plan that precisely targets which prostate tissue to remove and which to preserve. With this tailored approach, the system accurately removes problematic tissue while safeguarding critical anatomy.

The HYDROS Robotic System represents the next evolution in the delivery of Aquablation therapy. Leveraging insights from over 50,000 procedures, HYDROS features FirstAssist AI™ treatment planning, advanced image guidance, robotic resection, and a streamlined workflow. HYDROS is designed to improve efficiency, enhance surgeon and staff experience, and deliver a more accurate and consistent treatment plan for better clinical outcomes.

“BPH is a widespread condition that severely compromises quality of life for countless men over age 50,” said Jason Beck, CRHS CEO. “With Aquablation therapy, men can reclaim their lifestyles and find relief from symptoms while preserving sexual function and continence — outcomes that have proven elusive with many traditional treatment modalities.”

The clinically proven procedure integrates next-generation ultrasound imaging and digital cystoscopy to provide the surgeon with a multi-dimensional, detailed view of the entire prostate, enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy.

Utilizing a heat-free waterjet, the robot executes the surgeon-defined treatment plan to remove obstructive tissue while protecting critical anatomy. This enables efficient and predictable waterjet resection, standardizing the operative experience across a wide range of prostate sizes and shapes.

Aquablation therapy is backed by 5-year clinical data demonstrating significant durable symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence across prostates of all shapes and sizes. For more information on Aquablation therapy, visit aquablation.com or https://crhealthcare.org/treatments/aquablation-therapy-for-bph-enlarged-prostate/

About Columbus Regional Healthcare System Founded in 1935, Columbus Regional Healthcare System is a comprehensive healthcare provider serving southeastern North Carolina. With 154 licensed beds, more than 800 employees, and 50-plus physicians, CRHS is recognized as the region’s first accredited Robotic Center of Excellence and operates the Donayre Cancer Care Center in partnership with Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. Its HYDROS™ Robotic System is the next-generation, AI-powered platform for Aquablation® therapy, a BPH treatment clinically proven to deliver significant, durable symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence in prostates of all shapes and sizes.

The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, including numerous clinical studies and peer reviewed publications, that support the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy. 1. Roehrborn, CG, Rosen, RC. Medical therapy options for aging men with benign prostatic hyperplasia: focus on alfuzosin 10 mg once daily. Clinical Interventions in Aging 2008:3(3). 2. Data on file at PROCEPT BioRobotics.