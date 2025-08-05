DUBLIN – It’s going to be “a blast.”

Bladen Community College is excited to welcome families to its Annual Back to School Blast Saturday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12:00 noon on campus. This free, family-friendly event is open to all Bladen County students—public, private, charter and homeschool—and is designed to help children start the school year with confidence and enthusiasm.

The event kicks off with each student receiving a free empty backpack and embarking on a campuswide scavenger hunt to fill it with essential school supplies. By the end of the journey, backpacks will be stuffed with everything children need to begin the new school year on a positive note.

This year, Bladen Community College is preparing for 1,000 children, so families are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy this exciting adventure across campus. While children participate in fun, hands-on learning activities—like trying the truck driving and welding simulators, learning hands-only CPR, and meeting animals from the agriculture program— parents will have the chance to explore all the educational opportunities available at Bladen Community College.

Inside the college auditorium, a community resource fair will bring together local partners and organizations under one roof, offering valuable information and services for families. If your organization would like to participate, please contact the Foundation Office in advance.

“We’re proud to support our students as they gear up for a new school year,” said Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Community Relations. “But this event is also a wonderful opportunity for families to discover all that Bladen Community College has to offer—from finishing high school to exploring new career paths.”

Licensed barbers and hairstylists are also invited to volunteer by providing free basic back-to school haircuts in the campus salon. For more information on volunteering or participating as a resource vendor, contact the Bladen Community College Foundation at 910-879-5500.

“Don’t miss this fun-filled morning of learning and discovery,” Guyton said. “Come explore, connect, and get ready to start the school year strong. Bladen Community College is student centered and future focused.”