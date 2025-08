EAST ARCADIA – Join us in celebrating the unveiling of a permanent monument honoring Dr. Delilah Blank’s profound impact on Bladen County, East Arcadia and other surrounding communities.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 9 2025 at 10:30 a.m. and will be hosted by the East Arcadia Senior Citizens Corporation. The celebration will take place at The East Arcadia Senior Citizens Corporation located at 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood, NC 28456.