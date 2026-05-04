Elizabethtown Middle launches Cougar Family Hub Resource Center

Anastasiia Chapman has seen the needs of many students at Elizabethtown Middle School. As Bladen County’s Community Schools Coordinator, she’s working to meet those needs with help from the community.

Elizabethtown Middle School Principal Bobby Godwin and Chapman used an oversized pair of scissors Thursday, April 30 to cut a ribbon to officially launch the Cougar Family Hub Resource Center. The ceremony was held in the hallway beside the administration offices and was attended by Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson, other school officials, community members and the school’s student ambassadors.

“What is special about our school is we’re one of the highest needs areas,” said Chapman, who was hired Jan. 5 to lead the program. “What we are seeing here is a very high need for food assistance for a lot of kids.”

The initiative of the program is to collect essential items that support student wellness, academic success, and overall quality of life, according to Bladen County Schools.

“The community has stepped in and brought us a lot of stuff, but it goes away really fast,” Chapman said. “Hopefully, we can bring more community support here because there is limited funding that we can use. We hope to build those connections with the community and businesses.”

The resource hub offers food, clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, bicycles and helmets and reward items to students.

“Today is more than just the unveiling of a new space,” Godwin said. “It’s the beginning of a stronger connection between our school, our families and our community.

“At Elizabethtown Middle, we believe that student success doesn’t happen in isolation, it takes partnership, communication and, most importantly, support both inside and outside the classroom. The Cougar Hub was created with that vision in mind,” Godwin said.

Elizabethtown Middle is among 13 schools in the state that have community coordinators that began work in January. The hope, Chapman says, is that every school in Bladen County will have a coordinator in the future.

Among the items the Cougar Family Hub is accepting include:

Food: Kid-friendly pantry staples such as canned soups, mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, granola bars, and more. Fresh fruits and vegetables are also welcome and should be delivered on Thursdays or Fridays.

Clothing and Shoes: Youth sizes 10–12 and 14–16, as well as adult sizes small through XL. Sneakers and shoes in adult sizes 6–11 are especially needed.

School Supplies and Essentials: Clear or mesh backpacks, reusable water bottles, lunch boxes, and standard school supplies.

Hygiene Products: Soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and feminine hygiene products.

Bicycles and Helmets: Bikes sized for ages 11 and up, along with helmets and locks.

Reward Store Items: Toys, LEGO sets, games, books, art supplies, sports equipment, headphones, small electronics, and gift cards.

Donations may be dropped off at Elizabethtown Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on school days.

For questions or to coordinate a larger donation, contact Chapman at [email protected].