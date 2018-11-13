RALEIGH — High school students are invited to apply for the North Caorlina Youth Legislative Assembly.

Applications are being accepted online through Jan. 13 for the conference at ncleg.net. The conference is April 12-14.

A news release says the assembly teaches high school students about the laws governing North Carolina’s citizens as well as the lawmaking process. Students draft, debate and vote on mock legislative bills while developing skills in research, interviewing, group facilitation and policy writing.

As the bills are debated, the students get a chance to practice communicating their ideas, opinions and experiences in a team-building environment. At the conclusion of the three-day program, the participants have a better understanding of the lawmaking process as well as enhanced written and oral communication skills, the release said.

The assembly provides the opportunity for North Carolina’s youth to engage with peers from across the state in a structured, positive, youth-focused environment. The YLA program is open to students in North Carolina who are in good standing at a public, private, charter or home school.