WILMINGTON — Two holiday staples will take place in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, despite the direct hit from Hurricane Florence in September.

The 14th annual Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie is Nov. 23. Enchanted Airlie has gained national and international prominence, attracting visitors from 50 states and over 40 nations. Last year’s sold out attendance exceeded 53,000.

The 35th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla is Nov. 24. Festival in the Park, a prelude to the flotilla, opens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The evening’s flotilla features a procession of creatively decorated yachts and watercraft, each glittering with thousands of lights, slowly motoring past an estimated crowd more than 50,000.