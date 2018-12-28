Smith leaves UNCP for N.C. State

Julie Smith Julie Smith

RALEIGH — The daughter of a Garland couple who grew up on a blueberry farm in Bladen County has been named an assistant vice chancellor at N.C. State University.

Julie Smith, the daughter of Thomas and Nancy Smith, will serve as the university liaison for state and local relations in the Office of External Affairs, Partnerships and Economic Development, a news release says. She begins her new duties Jan. 1.

“I’m honored to return to my alma mater, which afforded me so many opportunities as a rural undergraduate student,” Smith said. “N.C. State provided a great foundation for success in law school and the early stages of my career. Growing up on a blueberry farm in Bladen County, I was able to experience firsthand how the research conducted at the university helped my own family in our livelihood through North Carolina State Cooperative Extension. Now I’m excited to, in turn, work to enhance the mission of the university by using knowledge and engagement to transform lives.”

Smith has served as assistant to the chancellor for external affairs at UNC Pembroke. In that role, she served as the university’s liaison for state and federal relations and has worked to strengthen external partnerships for the university and southeastern North Carolina, the release said.

“Julie’s legislative background and legal training, coupled with her strong leadership and exceptional people skills, will make her a great addition to our team,” said Kevin Howell, N.C. State’s vice chancellor for external affairs, partnerships and economic development. “She possesses a strong passion for public service and addressing the opportunities and challenges confronting a leading land-grant institution. She is adept at helping advocacy groups come together to address long-term issues. Her unique perspective coupled with her education and experience will serve as a great asset to N.C. State.”

Prior to joining UNC Pembroke, Smith served as associate general counsel with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

Julie Smith https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Julie-Smith.jpg Julie Smith