DUBLIN — The 12th annual bridal show is coming Sunday, and organizer Denise Bridgers is excited to share the new vendors and fresh faces.

“Everything is held in Creekside, which is our largest venue that we offer for rent,” Bridgers said.

Everyone from brides to be, to fiances, to family and friends are all invited to the free event that is open to the public. The LuMil Bridal Show is always held the third Sunday in January.

“We have a room full of vendors,” she said. “We have tried really hard this year. It’s ended up being a really popular thing with our vendors. This year we chose to do wedding vendors only.”

This year three new types of vendors are coming out to share in the event. A wedding officiant will be present.

“We have never had someone that performs wedding ceremonies before,” she said. “We have had a vendor that does that.”

Always Faithful Wedding Service is providing that this year.

Elizabethtown Massage R&R will also be there this year to show off their bridal packages. Escape Destinations Travel is a travel agent that will be new.

The rest of the vendors are going to be the types they have always had, she said, but maybe new providers.

“Some of my vendors are from Raleigh and Laurinburg,” she said. “They are not just local vendors and are willing to travel to our venue to do weddings.”

Last year 138 brides were registered from 18 different counties, and two from South Carolina.

“We were thrilled with the participation of the brides that came,” she said.

That out of town participation has been a draw for her vendors as well.

“We try to put in that room what any girl would need to have her wedding day,” she said.

Door prizes will also be given out during the show which is from 2 to 5 p.m.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal