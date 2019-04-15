ELIZABETHTOWN — The “To-Go” pickup service of Food Lion is now being offered at the location on 1202 W. Broad St.

A news release said the first pickup is free as a way of introduction. A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning.

Food Lion said customers go online to food lion.com/togo and enter a Zip code, then add items to a virtual cart. They pick a day and hour window to pick up the groceries. Once at the store, shoppers park in a designated area where an employee delivers their order.

The To-Go option is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.