ELIZABETHTOWN — Wednesday afternoon people were out preparing for the oncoming storm, but overall the consensus is that it won’t be as bad as what has happened before.

Shelves were starting to get bare for bread in Walmart, but water was in abundance in Food Lion. Others were out setting up their supplies for sheltering in place.

One lady who didn’t want to give her name said she had purchased a generator. She said it was on sale, and a better price than before Hurricane Florence last September.

Her plan was to ride out the storm.

“I already filled up our generators, and got gas in the cars and cleaned up stuff around the house,” said Kate McVicker. “I just got necessities, not too much, because I don’t know about power or when it is coming or doesn’t come on.

“This is unpredictable this time, and we have had a bigger heads up this time, than last time. This time they have used words like wobbly and wiggle. So I don’t know what to do. I err on the side of caution because of Matthew and Florence.”

Gerald Myers and his wife, Mary Kay Myers, live in Duplin County and have a place at Camp Clearwater.

“We decided we are going to ride the storm out here,” she said. “We have our generator and we are just picking up a few things to snack on.”

They also had their cart full of citronella candles, which will come in handy if the mosquitoes are as bad after this storm as they were with Florence.

“We had our camper, and we were prepared for Florence, and we really don’t have a lot to do,” she said.

They have gotten their gas, snacks and some water, which she said they keep year-round anyway.

“We are looking good,” she said.

Gerald Myers and his wife Mary Kay Myers (not pictured) live in Duplin County and have a place at Camp Clearwater.

