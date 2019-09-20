ELIZABETHTOWN — Word hasn’t come out officially, but if the scene late Friday afternoon is an indication, the boat ramp between Tory Hole Park and the U.S. 701 southbound bridge has finally reopened.

A barrier at the ramp’s entrance all week has been removed, and at least one pickup and empty trailer were in the parking lot. A N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission worker didn’t know for sure, but believed it to be open.

Equipment on site indicates not everything is done. But the ramp does look operational.

The ramp’s closure was connected to Hurricane Florence and flooding of the Cape Fear River. A debris field formed, once the size of a baseball field and eventually mostly sinking to the bottom of the river.

Two projects have ensued. One of $1.67 million was to remove the debris, and another of $2.9 million was to fix the fender system.

Intercoastal Marine won the bidding for both projects.

Crews removed more than 2,000 tons of vegetation and other debris from the river.

Florence dumped 35.93 inches of rain on Elizabethtown. The storm came ashore on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018, and the river crested at 42.51 feet seven days later, its second-highest mark in history.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The new boat ramp and dock are in pristine condition, with no obstruction, on a late Friday afternoon. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_boat-ramp-2-092419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The new boat ramp and dock are in pristine condition, with no obstruction, on a late Friday afternoon. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The new boat ramp and dock are in pristine condition, with no obstruction, on a late Friday afternoon. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_boat-ramp-1-092419.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The new boat ramp and dock are in pristine condition, with no obstruction, on a late Friday afternoon.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal