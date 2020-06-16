ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has a tentative plan for spending every penny of a $782,398 grant from the federal CARES Act.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was introduced into Congress on Jan. 24 and signed into law March 27 by President Donald Trump. It is a $2 trillion relief package for businesses, individuals, federal agencies, and state and local governments. Its goal is to distribute capital quickly and broadly, helping a tanking economy.

State lawmakers in early May passed the $1.6 billion in relief that came to North Carolina.

County Manager Greg Martin said the state has deadlines for the initial plan, and for follow-ups later in the calendar year. Any amount of money spent for items not approved will be the responsibility of the county back to the state. Thus, Martin said a thorough vetting process is ongoing, and setting municipalities up on a signature-required reimbursement plan was an additional method to protect the county government.

Municipal governments must have documentation on all items.

The county is spending $440,059.95 in categories defined as medical expenses; public health expenses; payroll expenses; expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19 related health measures; and expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In the category of grants to municipalities, nonprofits and small businesses, the remaining $342,338.05 is planned for:

• Bladenboro, $20,000: Relief funding for hand sanitizer stations for public buildings; disinfecting supplies for public buildings; personal protective equipment for police officers, employees and volunteer firefighters; and sneeze guards for public buildings.

• Clarkton, $3,000.54: Personal protective equipment, sneeze guard, cleaning and disinfecting supplies.

• Dublin, $10,000: Barrier and creation of a lobby in front of Town Hall; sanitizing chemicals and supplies; gloves; masks.

• East Arcadia, $4,000: Gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, Lysol spray disinfectants, antibacterial wipes.

• Elizabethtown, $126,545: Cleaning supplies, safety expenses, personal protective equipment, Zoom call capability fee, automatic doors at Town Hall.

• Tar Heel, none.

• White Lake, $93,792.51: Cleaning supplies, safety supplies, miscellaneous equipment, payroll, automatic door, Zoom call fee, sneeze guards.

• Volunteer fire departments (14), $35,000: Personal protective equipment.

• Small business loans and grants, $50,000: To assist small businesses to prepare for, respond to and reduce the possible spred of COVID-19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.