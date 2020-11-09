ELIZABETHTOWN — The hustle and bustle of the holidays was present at The Holly Jolly Christmas Show at the old Goody’s location on Poplar Street this weekend, with a full parking lot and many vendors.

A steady stream came through that started on Friday and continued throughout Saturday and Sunday. The event was something of a replacement on a much smaller scale for vendors and shoppers who usually trek to Fayetteville for the Junior League’s annual Holly Day Fair, an event with more than half a century history that was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Melissa Wood was there with Fired Up Jewelry. It is all handcrafted from bullets and shotgun shells that have been shot, fired and used up.

“It repurposes them, recycles them, and gives them a whole new look,” she said.

Wood came more than three hours away for the event, stating that she usually does the Holly Day Fair. She was glad that there was an opportunity to do something over the weekend. Offerings included jewelry, dog collars, wallets and kids hair bows.

The entire building was packed, with about every type of item you could want spread throughout.

“We usually go to some Christmas open houses, so what better than to come local and support your own kind of community with something that will get you in the mood for Christmas,” said Willie K. McDuffie, who was with her daughter Emma.

Food, snacks, bows and figuring out the theme this year were many of the reasons people came.

“There was a line outside this morning,” said Maurice Williams, who owns Whimsical Florist and organized the event. He’s been a regular vendor in Fayetteville, too. “Everybody has been really enjoying themselves, and saying that this is really great.”

Williams said that the positive feedback was plentiful, and that there were people coming from quite a bit of a ways away to join in.

“It has been very busy all day, and it has been nice though,” said Katie Thompson with Sweet Tea Boutique. “A lot of people came through and it’s been nice to meet people, and stuff like that. There’s been people from everywhere and not just Bladen County.

“We didn’t know it was going to be so busy, but it was really busy yesterday,” she said of Friday.

“I wanted to hang out with my friends,” said Marissa Durden.

“I came to get goodies, and I am tired of being cooped up inside,” said Tessia Williams. “There wasn’t one particular thing I was looking for. I wanted to see the food, jewelry, wreaths, and see what patterns are new.”

She was also curious to find out how many people were really scared to come out, and who was ready to come to out.

“People are ready to get out,” Williams said. “The parking lot was full.”

Brooke Gooden said, “I go to the Holly Day Fair every year and since they canceled it, I had to have somewhere else to go.”

“This has been something fun for E’town,” said Kaitlin Butcher. “It’s shopping small and shopping local.”

They came for a little bit of everything from the wine, the food, the clothes to fried Oreos.

“I came for all the Christmas festivities and to get out of the funk of COVID,” Angie Butcher said. “I will probably buy something from Maurice’s place,” she said, pointing to a light up church. “I like that little church, and I am eyeballing it.”

“It has been very exciting,” Brittany Laviner said. “There have been so many happy people coming in the door, excited to see all the decorations and just be out in public.”

Cornelia Hester said that it has been exciting for her as well.

“Everybody has been so overwhelmed,” she said. “Everything was canceled this year because of the coronavirus, and they are so happy that Maurice had this. They are just thrilled.”

Jennifer Everette said that she hasn’t been feeling the Christmas spirit.

“But being here has and watching everybody come in, smiling and excited and spending time with their family, kind of put me in the Christmas spirit now,” Everette said.

Just sitting there, listening to the music and absorbing everything has helped.

“I’m excited to go and get my tree put up now,” she said.

