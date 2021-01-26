FAIR BLUFF — A nonprofit’s effort to build a place for wildcats is having a workday on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue will be home to a 56-acre sanctuary. The volunteers Saturday will be assisting with fencing, top railing and roof installation on several small cat habitat enclosures.

Shizzy’s, a news release says, wants to help the big cats which are unregulated in North Carolina and can be purchased just as easily as a purebred dog. Many cubs get sold to owners who struggle to care for them, and the animals eventually become malnourished, abandoned and abused.

The demand for accredited sanctuaries has grown because of buying, breeding and selling of the wild animals with no controls in place.

Those interested in helping must be at least 18 years old, able to lift a minimum of 20 pounds and be comfortable in various weather conditions. No experience is necessary. Groups are welcome. Face coverings and temperature check is required upon arrival, according to COVID-19 protocols.

To sign up, contact Rhonda Billeaud at Rhondabilleaud@shizzyswildcatrescue.org or call 910-840-1886.