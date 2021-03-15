Bladen County commissioners met in regular session Monday evening in the Superior Courtroom of the courthouse.

Eight commissioners were present, and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins joined by an internet application.

• What happened: County Manager Greg Martin updated commissioners on a study coming forth through Lumber River Council of Governments and ECC Technologies.

• Why it matters: Bladen County’s rural nature lends itself to pockets of internet desert.

“Historically, Bladen County was in good shape when internet speeds were slower in the 1990s and 2000s,” Martin said. “As things have moved to broadband, and higher speeds, we’ve struggled.”

The study includes five counties.

“There will be surveys,” Martin said. “They’ll solicit feedback from a large number of citizens in the county.”

Bladen, Hoke, Scotland, Robeson and Richmond counties are in the study.

• They said it: “We continue to test Monday through Friday at the Health Department. Greater than 26,000 people have tested,” said Dr. Terri Duncan, during the update on COVID-19.

• Notable: Bryon Scott, of the firm Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Co., gave a presentation on the fiscal year 2019-20 audit. There were no significant issues reported.

• Notable: The commissioners gave a proclamation to the Department of Social Services ahead of the National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The presentation was made to Department of Social Services were Director Vickie Smith (center, front) and child protective services supervisor Sheila Berkeley.

