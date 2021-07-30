FAYETTEVILLE — A leading magazine, U.S. News & World Report, has named Cape Fear Valley Medical Center a Best Regional Hospital.

The flagship facility in the health-care system that oversees Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown also was awarded “hig performing” status for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke.

Most measures are by risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing.