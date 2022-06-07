Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District proudly announces that a Bladen Lakes Primary School student, Isabel Gardner, whose teacher is Mrs. Angela Butcher, is the winner at the State Level in the 2022 fourth-grade level poster contest.

The contest was open to Bladen County Academy, Primary, Elementary, and Middle school students. This year’s theme was “Soil and Water … Yours for Life.” Isabel won at the Bladen District level and Area 7 level (nine Soil and Water Districts) competitions before advancing to state-level competition, where her entry was judged along with entries from across the state.

The District is happy to have had so many students participate in our contests this year, and we thank all of the teachers who made time for these competitions. The Soil and Water Conservation District believes that teaching students the importance of conserving our natural resources at an early age will benefit everyone in the future.

Congratulations, Isabel!

Karen Allen Davis

Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District