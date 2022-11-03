ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters in Bladen County will decide on several races for the Nov. 8 midterm election, from federal offices to a local referendum on alcohol sales.

Here are some key points:

The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.

Democrats currently control the U.S. House, but Republicans could win enough seats this fall to take over. In Bladen County, incumbent Republican David Rouzer of Wilmington is facing challenger Charles Graham, a Robeson County Democrat who currently serves in the N.C. House.

The N.C. Supreme Court has a Democratic majority, but that would change if Republicans win at least one of the two seats up for grabs. As the state’s highest court, justices could soon consider issues such as abortion and marijuana legalization.

Bladen County voters will decide whether businesses across the county will be allowed to sell malt beverages and unfortified wine. Read more here: Alcohol is on the ballot in Bladen County

Voters will also decide on a proposed sales tax increase, which would fund school resource officers. Read more here: Will Bladen County voters increase sales tax?

Here’s everyone who is running:

U.S. Senate

Cheri Beasley (Democrat)

Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian)

Ted Budd (Republican)

Matthew Hoh (Green)

U.S. House (District 7)

David Rouzer (Republican)

Charles Graham (Democrat)

N.C. Supreme Court (Seat 3)

Richard Dietz (Republican)

Lucy Inman (Democrat)

N.C. Supreme Court (Seat 5)

Sam J. Ervin IV (Democrat)

Trey Allen (Republican)

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 8)

Julee Tate Flood (Republican)

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Democrat)

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 9)

Brad A. Salmon (Democrat)

Donna Stroud (Republican)

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 10)

John M. Tyson (Republican)

Gale Murray Adams (Democrat)

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 11)

Darren Jackson (Democrat)

Michael J. Stading (Republican)

N.C. Senate (District 9)

Brent Jackson (Republican)

N.C. House of Representatives (District 22)

William Brisson (Republican)

N.C. District Court Judge (District 13, Seat 1)

Will M. Callihan, Jr. (Republican)

N.C. District Court Judge (District 13, Seat 2)

Quintin McGee (Democrat)

Bryan Wilson (Republican)

N.C. District Court Judge (District 13, Seat 7)

Sarah McPherson (Republican)

Bladen County District Attorney (District 15)

Jon David (Republican)

Bladen County Board of Commissioners (District 1)

Arthur A. Bullock (Democrat)

Bladen County Board of Commissioners (District 2)

Charles Ray Peterson (Republican)

Bladen County Board of Commissioners (District 3)

Cameron McGill (Republican)

Bladen County Board of Education (county-wide, vote for one)

Harfel Davis (Democrat)

Dennis R. Edwards (Republican)

Steve Kwiatkowski (Republican)

Vince Rozier (Democrat)

Cory Singletary (Democrat)

Bladen County Board of Education (District 1)

Gary N. Rhoda (Democrat)

Bladen County Board of Education (District 3)

Keith Locklear (Republican)

Jerome L. Purdie (Democrat)

Bladen County Clerk of Superior Court

Cristin Hursey (Republican)

Althea Dixon Weaver (Democrat)

Bladen County Register of Deeds

Beverly T. Parks (Republican)

Bladen County Sheriff

Jim McVicker (Republican)

Hakeem Brown (Democrat)

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Charles Wendell Gillespie