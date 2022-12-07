BLADENBORO — A police chase in Bladenboro has led to multiple arrests in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown.

Bladenboro police have reported that law enforcement observed a vehicle connected to a theft from the Big Blue Store.

The driver, 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr., fled when officers attempted to stop him. Law enforcement chased Little along Martin Luther King Junior Drive until the vehicle crashed on Butler Mill Road in Bladenboro.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.