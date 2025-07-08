BLADENBORO – The Bladenboro Benefit Committee has done a lot to help raise money for those in need and at this moment there are two special women in the community who are facing great odds.

This Saturday there will be a special barbecue plate special at the Bladenboro Historical building at 818 S. Main Street to help boost awareness and help raise funds for two local Bladen women. Dottie Brown and Dawn Sykes are both battling cancer.

Anyone who has ever battled that monster knows that there are costs accrued that are not covered by insurance – such as travel, copays, loss of time at work and caregiver costs to just name a few. The community of Bladenboro is a rebuilding community who know how to help those in need and those in crisis.

The sale will take place July 12 at the BHS building from 4 – 7 p.m. Buy a supper and become a part of the army fighting against this disease. For more information you can call Joyce Walters at 910-872-1752.