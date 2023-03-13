BLADENBORO — Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 9000 block of NC Hwy 41 in the Bladenboro area. During the course of the investigation, amounts of illegal controlled substances were purchased from Joseph Patrick O’Quinn.

On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at 9354 NC Hwy 41 in Bladenboro. Pursuant to the search warrant, a trafficking amount of heroin was seized. Additionally, US Currency and a weapon were seized from the residence.

Pursuant to the search warrant, Joseph Patrick O’Quinn, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking Opium/Heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule III controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. O’Quinn was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000.00 bond. Additional charges for O’Quinn are forthcoming.

Scarlett Marie Barnes, 22 of Elizabethtown, was arrested and charged with trafficking Opium/Heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of schedule III controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barnes was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $200,000.00 bond.