Authorities refuse to give up after almost 2 years since the disappearance of Brandon McDonald

The Bladen County Sheriff’s department joined other law enforcement and numerous volunteers in the search for Brandon McDonald.

BLADEN COUNTY — Local law enforcement is continuing the search for Brandon McDonald after almost two years since he was last heard from on March 25, 2021.

On Feb. 24, multiple agencies, including the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, continued to search for Brandon McDonald.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement on Facebook: “Friday, February 24, 2023 a multiple agency task force including Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, Laurinburg Police Dept., Laurinburg Fire Dept., Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Search and Rescue, Hamlet Search and Rescue, Hamlet Fire Dept., NCK9 ERT, Cordova Fire Dept. continue to search thick, wooded areas in Laurinburg for Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald from Bladen County.”

McDonald’s family reported him missing to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Based on initial investigations, authorities believe that McDonald was last seen in Scotland County. According to police, McDonald’s phone was last pinged in Laurinburg, but his truck was discovered in Hope Mills, wrecked and abandoned.

“There is a $5,000 Governor Reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons believed to be involved in McDonald’s disappearance,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

Despite not finding any leads, authorities say they will not give up, and urge anyone with information to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

