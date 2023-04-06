ELIZABETHTOWN — Thomas Javie Kinlaw III, 36 of Fairmont, was taken into custody on Wednesday after leading Elizabethtown Police officers on a high-speed chase into White Oak.

On Wednesday at 12:56 p.m., Officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department received a notification from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras that a stolen vehicle had entered the town on East Broad Street. An officer was able to quickly locate the vehicle and verify via NCIC that it had been reported stolen.

According to police, once the officer activated his blue lights, the driver of the stolen vehicle failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away. The Elizabethtown officer chased the stolen vehicle approximately 14 miles to the White Oak Community, where the vehicle struck a set of stop sticks that had been deployed by a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle traveled another two miles until the front right tire ran flat and the vehicle ran off the road and came to a stop. The driver then ran into the nearby woods where he was apprehended a short time later by members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Department.

Kinlaw was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and numerous traffic offenses. He was also served with outstanding warrants for felony larceny of motor vehicle parts (New Hanover County) and a felony probation violation (Robeson County). He received a secured bond in the amount of $120,000.