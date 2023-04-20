COUNCIL — A Bladen County woman is currently experiencing a joy that the vast majority of people will never feel.

After purchasing a $30 scratch-off ticket from the Home Race Mart on Old U.S. 74/76 in Lake Waccamaw, Eunice Brown of Council found out she had hit the jackpot, literally, and was the winner of the $1 million prize.

“I thought I was going to faint,” Brown told lottery officials. “My son said, ‘I don’t mean no disrespect, but you’re lying.’ I had to send him a picture to convince him.”

This was not Brown’s first time getting a big payout from a lottery ticket, though her first didn’t amount to nearly as much. Brown won $5,000 from a scratch-off ticket also purchased at the same store.

Brown arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday and chose to receive her winnings as a lump sum of $600,000. After the deduction of required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.

Brown didn’t share any wild plans for the money but said that she plans to share some with her family, and also use it to pay bills.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Bladen County has received $40 million in grants, from money raised by the lottery, to build a new Pre-K-8 school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Bladen County, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section,” stated the NC Education Lottery in their release.