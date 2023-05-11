Here comes the summer – it’s time for fun in the sun!

Start off the summer right with a festival dedicated to “Fun in the Sun”, the theme for the 45th Annual White Lake Water Festival on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20.

New to the fun this year will be a fashion show on Saturday, May 20 at noon on the Main Stage at Goldston’s Beach.

“Everyone is excited to see the warmer days of summer,” said Terri Dennison, the Chamber’s Executive Director. “What better way to celebrate the traditional start to summer than at the family-friendly surroundings of White Lake.”

The crowd favorite, Band of Oz, will perform on Friday evening. The hometown band that is rising on the beach music charts, The Pink Slips, will play from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday.

Classic cars, trucks, and other unique vehicles are invited to participate in three ways: on Friday night at 6 p.m. with a Cruise-In to Goldston’s Beach, by registering for the Parade, and by participating in the Car Show on Saturday. Vehicles that want to be in the parade should end in a parade entry form.

Making a return this year is the summer wear fashion show at noon on Saturday. Local retailers will show off their fun summer outfits on the Main Stage at Goldston’s Beach.

The organizers are again designating two parking areas to alleviate congestion in the festival area on Saturday. A Park & Ride lot will be located at the old airport site on US 701. The Grand Regal Trolley and at least one other bus will transport people to Goldston’s Beach. A Park and Walk lot will be located on the site of the former MelFest, closer to Camp Clearwater and near Rt. 53 intersection with White Lake Road. People are encouraged to use these areas from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The parking lot at Goldston’s Beach and across the street will open at 5:30 p.m. for people coming for the evening entertainment.

There will be a variety of food vendors including the Sandwich Shop at Goldston’s Beach as well as several food trucks at Goldston’s Beach and Lake Church. The White Lake Fire Department will have a BBQ and Chicken plate sale, starting at 11 a.m. A plate costs $10 and includes a chicken quarter, sides, and a roll.

Also look for a variety of favorite arts, crafts, and merchandise vendors at Goldston’s Beach and along White Lake Drive.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the Town of White Lake and Festival Committee are hoping everyone enjoys a fun-filled festival. More information on the festival can be found at www.whitelakewaterfestival.com.

Event Schedule

Friday, May 19 events:

8 a.m. Elizabethtown Rotary International Golf Tournament

Vineyards Golf Course

To register or for more information, call 910-876-1030

6 p.m. Classic Car Cruise-In at Goldston’s Beach

Cameron McGill – 910-862-1726

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Band: Band of Oz

Goldston’s Beach & Grand Regal Music Stage

Saturday, May 20 events:

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. White Lake Water Festival Car Show at Lake Church. Register between 8 a.m. and noon. $20 registration.

For more information, call 910-872-1726

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. White Lake Road will be closed for the parade

10 a.m. White Lake Water Festival Parade, sponsored by Ski Burger, Sandy Bottom Taco & Rondavue Pizzeria. The parade starts at Camp Clearwater and heads toward US 701. Performance areas are in front of the Grandstand at Town Hall and Goldston’s Beach.

11 a.m. – sold Firemen’s BBQ and Chicken Plate Sale at the White Lake Fire Department for $10 for a plate

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Activities at Goldston’s Beach:

Art & Craft Vendors

Professional wrestling: committed

Face painting & Clowns: Port City

Music & Entertainment

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Band: The Pink Slips will play on Goldston’s Beach & Grand Regal Music Stage

The White Lake Water Festival is presented by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Bladen County, go to www.elizabethtownwhitelake.com.