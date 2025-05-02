BLADEN COUNTY – East Bladen has finished Waccamaw 1A/2A Conference play with a 7-5 record. If East Columbus beats West Columbus on Thursday, then the Eagles and East Columbus would be tied for the top 1A team in the conference.

The teams would play Friday to break the tie with the winner to receive the higher seed in the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs. The site for the game would be determined by the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) ranking. Through Wednesday’s games, East Columbus was ranked No. 6 and East Bladen No. 7.

If West Columbus defeats the Gators on Thursday, then East Bladen will be the Waccamaw’s top 1A team and could host at least two home games in the NCHSAA playoffs.

East Bladen defeated East Duplin 9-8 on Wednesday in a non-conference game. West Columbus beat East Columbus 8-4 on Tuesday.

The teams split their regular season meetings with East Columbus winning 4-3 on March 18 and East Bladen winning 4-1 on March 21.

NCHSAA playoff pairings are expected to be released Monday with games scheduled Tuesday.