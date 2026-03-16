Over 600 participate in Wine Run 5k at Lu Mil Vineyard

The T-shirts given to registered runners for Saturday morning’s Wine Run 5k summed up the atmosphere around the grounds at Lu Mil Vineyard.

“Run Miles”

“Drink Wine”

“Be Happy”

A total of 716 runners registered for the event and 637 checked in over two races held on site and also those who ran virtually.

For the record, Jivinity Graham covered the hilly course along the dirt roadways through the vineyard in 17 minutes, 13.66 seconds. She won the women’s 20-29 age group by almost five minutes.

Derwin Brayboy, who competed in the 50-59 age group, was the highest finishing man, placing second overall in 17:19.63. Thirty runners finished in under 24 minutes.

There were 10 age groups for both male and female, ranging in age from under 10 up to 79.

While there were serious runners in the field, most of the participants were here to enjoy a morning outing with family and friends, get in some exercise with a comfortable jog or group walk, collect a wine glass and, for those of age, sip a sample of wine after the run.

Ray Davis carried his toddler in a seat strapped to his back and made it around the course in 50:57.

A young boy held a woman’s hand as they began their walk, although it’s uncertain if they completed the 3.2-mile course.

Then there was the mother-daughter duo of 14-year-old Saamiyae and mom Ashley Lofton from nearby Gray’s Creek in Cumberland County. The pair dressed in matching black tutus with bright red knee-high socks and white shoes.

“We just wanted to just be cute,” Ashley Lofton said. “We were like ‘let’s find a tutu.’”

Both finished the race. Saamiyah clocked 43:36.20 with Ashley about a minute behind.

Runners listed from Elizabethtown were Will Fisher, Fernando Rebollar, Daniel Rebollar, Christian Fisher, Kendall Smith, Walton Fisher, Heide Rebollar, Cybil Campbell, Steve Strickland, Michellie Pope-Strickland, Morgan Smith, Janelle Clevenger, Daniel Clevenger, Tashama Johnson, Don Keller and Haley Cole.

Clarkton residents shown on the results were Greg Elkins and Kelly Elkins. Angela Fields from Tar Heel participated.

Bladenboro residents who participated were Victor Welch, Sharon Baxley, Dr. Dalton Davis, Mandi Rising, Brandi Rising, Hannah Morris, Allison Weatherspoon and Valerie Morris.

White Oak runners included Darcy Mundell, C.J. Lamarca, J.J. Lamarca, Emory Pollard, Sarah Spear, Amber Lamarca, N. Ortiz-Mendez, Kevin Ortiz and Reyna Mendez.

People posed for pictures before and after the run, socialized, and visited the food trucks that had set up or went inside to the gift shop.

As the T-shirt suggested, most folks ran or walked miles, some drank wine and, by the looks of things, all were happy spending a sunshine-filled morning making their way around Lu Mil Vineyard.