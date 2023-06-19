BLADEN COUNTY — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Kiara Polovitch, a 10th grader at West Bladen High School, is the winner of the 2024 White Lake Water Festival logo contest.

Kiara’s design featured the words “White Lake Water Festival” in a yellow sun with a wave and a beach ball. The logo will be used for marketing material for next year’s event and will be featured on the commemorative t-shirt.

The students with the top 3 designs were recognized at the Bladen County Commissioners meeting on June 5. The second-place design was created by Laura Hash, a 12th-grader at West Bladen High School. The third-place design was the work of Morgan Meares, an 11th-grader at West Bladen High School.

The contest is currently in its second year and is announced in January with all school students in Bladen County encouraged to submit their drawings. The Chamber is grateful to Terry Hawley for organizing the contest this year and to the Grand Regal for providing the prizes.