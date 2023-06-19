CLARKTON — Bladen County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a saturation patrol in the Clarkton Community over the weekend, leading to two separate vehicle stops, resulting in felony drug arrests.

Noah Grayson Webb, 21 of Lake Waccamaw, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, felony trafficking of opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to keep controlled substances, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Webb was issued a $125,000 secured bond and held at Bladen County Detention Center.

Alejandro Martines Montejo, 49 of Clarkton, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to keep controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. Montejo was issued a $75,000 secured bond and held at Bladen County Detention Center.