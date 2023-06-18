WHITEVILLE — On Tuesday, June 13, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Units made a collaborative effort to reduce illegal drug trafficking in and around the Clarkton and Whiteville areas of their respective counties.

Law enforcement reports that over the course of the investigation, Vice/Narcotics agents with each agency purchased amounts of methamphetamine from Emory Connor Lewis and Elana Grace Smith. Lewis, E. Smith, as well as Jamica Deame Smith were arrested after agents conducted a vehicle stop outside of Whiteville.

Emory Lewis, 42 of Raeford, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and selling schedule II controlled substancese, delivering schedule II controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. E. Lewis was held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $36,000 bond.

Elana Smith, 37 of Sanford, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. E. Smith was held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

Jamica Smith, 36 of Maxton, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. J. Smith was held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $750 bond.