BLADEN COUNTY — Bladen County Communication received a 911 call around 9:18 p.m. on June 10 reporting a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, deputies arrived in the 1300 block of Hwy 53 West in Elizabethtown and found William David Busing, 62 of Elizabethtown, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

W. Busing was rushed to Bladen County Hospital where the new Airbus H-135 was waiting to airlift him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

W. Busing later died from his injuries.

Max Robert Busing, 58 of Palm Bay, Florida, was arrested by deputies on the scene. Max Busing, who had recently relocated to North Carolina, is the brother of William Busing.

M. Busing was charged with murder and remains in Bladen County Detention Center and has been denied bond.

This case is still under investigation.