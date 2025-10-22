YANCEYVILLE – A record-setting season came to an end Tuesday night for the West Bladen volleyball team.

Bartlett Yancey swept the Knights 25-18, 25-21, 25-11 in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A playoffs.

West Bladen finished the season 15-4, placed second in the Southeastern Conference and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs possibly for the first time in school history. The Knights had never reached the second round dating to 2007. The school opened in 2001.

The 15 wins by the 2025 West Bladen squad was the most in volleyball in school history and the .789 winning percentage is the highest in school history.

The team had eight seniors. They were Makenna Thurman, Kali Allen, Natalee Sykes, Helaina Conklin, Brenna Hester, Jaylyn Clark, Emmy Bryant and Tahlela Bethea.

After Bartlett Yancey won the first set, the team were tied at 17-all in the second set before the Buccaneers gained the edge to take a 2-0 lead. Bartlett Yancey bolted to a 13-2 lead in the third set and clinched the victory.

West Bladen: Greer Pope (14 assists, kill), Natalee Sykes (10 assists, 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, tip kill), Kimberly Dowless (2 kills, 6 blocks), Tahlela Bethea (2 blocks), Jaylyn Clark, Helaina Conklin (3 kills, assist), Emmy Bryant (7 digs, assist), Brenna Hester (3 digs), Karlee Gause (kill), Shanna Lewis, Makenna Thurman (2 kills), Kali Allen (ace, kill, 2 digs).