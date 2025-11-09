The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Bladen County and surrounding areas beginning at 10 p.m. Monday and lasting until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 to 31 degrees are expected overnight Monday in Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties along with portions of northeast South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

The frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. It’s recommended to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

After a weekend with high temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s in Bladen County, cooler weather is forecast for this week. The high temperature Monday is expected to be around 55 degrees. Veterans Day on Tuesday is expected to have a high of 48 and a low of 33. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 60s by Wednesday with lows in the lower 40s.